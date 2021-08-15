HSFT stop #49: Itawamba AHS

FULTON, Miss. (WCBI)- 2020 was a strong year for Itawamba football. The Indians went on a deep playoff run. They ran into Louisville in the North Half finals and the Wildcats ended up taking home the 4A crown.

- Advertisement -

Head coach Clint Hoots has liked what he has seen from his guys so far and says they aren’t far away from taking the next step.

“The want to is there and the excitement is too,” Hoots said. “We talked all summer about our expectations. What are our expectations for this year? They’re high.”

“Last year we were close but this year we are more of a brotherhood,” senior RT Aaron Steele said. “I feel like we are going to go all the way.”

“I feel like it has been one of the best summers I have ever had,” senior nose tackle Quan Shumpert said. “We have come closer as a team and we have worked really hard.”

Nine seniors are returning for the Indians and all of them were key contributors in 2020.

“Everyone who scored a touchdown for us is coming back,” Hoots said. “Those guys need to improve on their performances from last season”.

Hoots has been really impressed with his offensive line as of late.

“That group really worked hard over the summer and they were young last year and they gained weight in the right places, got stronger and have matured body wise. I am excited to see where they go this fall,” Hoots said.

Hoots is entering his 15th season with Itawamba and 8th as the Indians’ head coach. He’s second on the program’s all-time wins list.

“This is chapter 15. It’s hard to say and hard to believe. It doesn’t feel that long. The football program here, I have put a lot of my life into it and they haven’t disappointed.

Itawamba’s season gets started August 27th at Amory.