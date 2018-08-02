HSFT18 Stop #46 — Noxubee County Tigers

MACON, Miss. (WCBI) — There’s a new motto in Noxubee County for 2018.

- Advertisement -

New beginning, same ending.

“When we say new beginning, we starting over. But we doing the same ending at the end of the season, getting a championship,” senior linebacker Chaokang Brooks said.

Noxubee County has been at the top of Class 4A three of the past four seasons, but that doesn’t stop the Tigers from staying hungry.

“I want to get back and do it again,” senior wide receiver Kyziah Pruitt said.

“The feeling is so great when you’re holding up that gold ball at the end, so that just keeps me hungry and ready.”

“We expect to be back in the state championship,” head coach Tyrone Shorter said, “we know it’s going to be hard, there are some great teams out here out of 4A North, but that’s our expectation.”

The Tigers are once again uber-talented, returning 14 starters from the 2017 title team.

Shorter said this group reminds him of his 2012 team that went a perfect 16-0, and outscored opponents by an average of almost 30 points per contest.

But comparisons aren’t this group of Tigers’ style, they want to go down as the best Noxubee County team in history.

“Our linebackers coach Javancy Jones, he was on that 2012 team, and he always tells us that we can better than them.

“We know if he played a part of that team and he’s out here experiencing us and he believes in us, so we should be able to pull it off.”

“I tell these guys all the time that..we have the team to go 16-0 again, and that’s what we’re striving for,” Shorter said.

Noxubee County begins its quest for a sixth title in a road clash against Starkville.