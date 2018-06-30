HSFT18 Stop No. 13 — Bruce Trojans

BRUCE, Miss. (WCBI) — Head coach Clint Faust enters year two in Bruce, and likes what he has returning from a young team a year ago, especially in the trenches.

“I think our offensive and defensive line has had time to solidify,” Faust said. “It takes a good year or so in a program, and in a scheme, with that coach to gel…is up front. I think that’s going to help our [running] backs, our receivers…our quarterbacks too.”

One of the big questions marks for the Trojans will be the man under center.

Faust said its been a three-man competition to start 2018, with sophomores Jay Collins and Connor McCormick, as well freshman Austin Stroup all taking reps this summer.

“I’d rather for it to be someone to step up and win the show this summer,” Faust said.

“In seven-on-sevens and showing that they’ll come out here and work, and be a leader during our workouts…that way, we’ll know what our identity will be on offense because it can depend on who the quarterback is.”

In Bruce, playoffs are the expectation.

After 12 straight playoff appearances from 2003 to 2014, the Trojans have reached once in the past three seasons.

This year’s senior class looks to lead the Trojans back to the level of consistent playoff appearances.

“We didn’t lose that many people this year, we mainly have the same people. So, we should click this year,” senior offensive and defensive lineman Quanderrius Glaspie said.

“My goal is to at least get back to a state championship,” senior tight end and weak-side linebacker Ryder Ward said.

“That’s always been my goal since my freshman year. For this team, for this community. I mean, it’s a dream, it’s a goal, and that’s what we’re trying to reach, what we’re trying to accomplish.”

“I think our team motto this year is going to be ‘Work to Win’,” Faust said, “We got to outwork people. We don’t have the most talented people at every single position, but we’ve got some kids that’ll come out and work and fight.”

The Trojans open the 2018 season at home against the Aberdeen Bulldogs on August 17th.