HSFT18: Stop No. 2 – West Lowndes Panthers

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) — West Lowndes looks to rebound and make the playoffs in 2018.

“When we come out, we want to play good and hard because last year we didn’t play that good,” said senior lineman Jerqualin Morris. “But this year we want it all. We want the ring.”

“We got a lot of guys coming back,” said head coach Anthony King. “We were really young last year, and some kids got a lot of experience last year.”

Experience is what’s returning for the West Lowndes Panthers football team in 2018.

The panthers missed the playoffs last season, but they aim to return this fall.

“It’s just fuel to the fire,” said junior receiver Jherquaveus Sanders. “It make’s us want to go harder than we did last year. We got a lot more of experience than we did. Last year was basically a learning season for us.”

“We’ve been in the weight room everyday,” adds senior teammate Ny’jhule Holloway. “And we are just in there working.”

Eleven seniors are gone from last season’s team, including Coahoma signee Quinshawn Lucious, but coach King says the goal for this team is for them to make the playoffs.

“The main goal is to get back into the playoffs,” King said. “We want to be one of the top four teams to get in the playoffs. I think this team gets better as the year goes on.”

West Lowndes had multiple games last season that came down to the last possession. Coach King hopes the experience that he has coming back will lead into the winning column.

“We lost a lot of close games last year because the guys were so young,” King said. “I think that should payoff this year, so by those guys getting that playing time that they got last year when we lost close games we should be able to win those games this year.”

West Lowndes opens their season on the road August 17th at Caledonia.