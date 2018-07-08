HSFT18 Stop No. 22 — Victory Christian Eagles

*District games

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) — A 5-3 record a year ago was a sign of good things to come for Victory Christian, topping the .500 winning percentage for the first time since 2014

The season, however, ended in heartbreak.

In a three-way tie in the CFA conference, Victory Christian was left out of the postseason due to a tiebreaker that is based on points scored in the first half. The Eagles fell short by one point.

“We want to make the playoffs, and hopefully a state championship if we can,” senior running back and linebacker Preston Kinard said.

“Last year with the seniors, I felt really bad because you want to send your guys out with something good because they’ve played with you and made you work your best.”

“We’d hope to make the playoffs. We weren’t quite ready for the championship game, and making the playoffs is a big thing,” head coach Chris Hamm said.

“Being as close as we were, I think that’s going to motivate them to get over the hump and get back.”

The Eagles haven’t reached the postseason since the 10-1 season in 2014, but this year’s group is determined for redemption, after coming so close a season ago.

“We talked about this the other day at workouts, self-motivators. Highly successful people, no matter what they do, are self-starters and self-motivators,” Hamm said, “If we can get the guys to do what they do for themselves first, because it’s from within rather than some external thing, then I think we’ll be fine.”

“The three teams that we lost to, I don’t think I’ve ever had a chance at Victory [Christian] to beat those teams,” Kinard said.

“With this being my senior season…I want to make the most of those games. You want to beat those teams. Play with the best, you have to beat the best.”

Victory Christian begins the 2018 season at home against North River.