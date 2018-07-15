HSFT18: Stop. No 28 – Aberdeen Bulldogs

*District games

ABERDEEN, Miss. (WCBI) — Experience returns for the Aberdeen Bulldogs in 2018.

Eight defensive starters and seven offensive starters come back for another playoff run, including senior quarterback Frederic Fields.

“We want to compete in our division,” said head coach Eric Spann. “And we just not want to make the playoffs, but you know you want to go rounds in it. That’s our mentality. We feel like we should go rounds in the playoffs.”

Everyday builds confidence for the Bulldogs heading into the season.

“We feel like we are going to be good this year,” said senior quarterback Frederic Fields. “Everybody is working hard coming in here everyday. I feel like we will make it a lot farther this year.”

“I think we’ve got a really good chance,” adds senior teammate Jaquan Jones. “More experience players. “Been working out good in the weight room and all. We are just like brothers. It’s a brother hood.”

Head coach Eric Spann has been really pleased with the work his team has put in this off season to be a stronger and more physical bunch.

“We work four days a week,” Spann said. “Running and weight lifting. Weight lifting has been a big priority for us. We feel like we’ve gotten stronger, and that will help us be more physical.”

The Bulldogs finished fourth in the 3a division last season, but the team’s goals are aiming higher to finish in the top two this upcoming year and host round one of the playoffs.

“I think we can beat them this year,” said senior running back Brandan Williams. “We’ve got more and better experience people that play on the field, and we just have a better mindset. I know we can do it.”

“It’s a tough division,” Spann adds, “And we see a lot of football formations and stuff that we don’t normally see during the year. “”We kind of play up in our division games, and then we get in division, and then play teams that run unorthodox offenses and stuff. We have to work in our division.”

Aberdeen opens the season with a trip to Bruce on August 17th.