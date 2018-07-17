HSFT18: Stop No. 30 – Hatley Tigers

HATLEY, Miss. (WCBI) — Confidence is building for head coach Ken Adams and the Hatley Tigers foorball team as they head into the 2018 season.

The Tigers return nine offensive and seven defensive starters, including senior quarterback Will Cantrell.

“Last year coming in was the first year,” said head coach Ken Adams “And a lot of times it was halfway through the season before they figured out what we was saying at the times, so being able to come back the second year there is some continuity and those things. I’m looking forward to the kids of knowing what we are talking about.”

This season Hatley feels they’ve improved, and wants to get better from a 4-7 season last year.

“I think we’ve gotten a lot better throughout my career here,” said senior quarterback Will Cantrell. “We feel as though we’ve got a good chance this year to be pretty good, and we are ready to show what we’ve been working on.”

“We’ve grown together as a team,” said senior lineman Gannon Gray. “We are all brothers, and we just feel like if we play better together that we will have a better season in the end.”

For coach Adams, he’s seen his players have a better mindset of what he wants out of them heading into year two.

“These guys have been around me for a year,” Adams said. “T think there is more trust in what we are trying to do. I think they understand in what we are trying to do. We just got to go out there and get it done.”

The Tigers know all to well of what they want to accomplish this season, and that’s to have that winning season and make the playoffs for the first time since 2014.

“We plan on making the playoffs,” Cantrell said. “We believe that we are really competitive in our division, and we definitely plan on having a winning season, and hope it all plans out well.”

“Just come in and win as many games as we can,” said senior receiver Chance Mcneese. “Play until we can’t play anymore.”

The Region 4-3a division will be talented with athletes once again heading into the upcoming season, and coach Adams has no doubts that his team can’t be a top four contender and make the playoffs.

“There is good teams in this region,” Adams said. “You have Aberdeen, Choctaw County, Houston, South Pontotoc, and Nettleton. It’s a good division. A good competitive division, but there is no reason that Hatley shouldn’t be in the mix.”

Hatley opens the season with a huge road test to take on the 1a south state champs Nanih Waiya on August 17th.