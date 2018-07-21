HSFT18: Stop No. 34 – Hebron Christian Eagles

PHEBA, Miss. (WCBI) – Hebron Christian is ready to begin the 2018 season after being off a year from the varsity level.

In 2016, the Eagles finished 0-10, but brings back an experience squad after finishing 7-1 last season at the junior varsity level.

Hebron Christian is ready for a full slate of varsity games.

“I missed high school football last year,” said head coach David Foster. “I had some upperclassmen that didn’t get to play. Some of those are coming back out this year, and I got a really big group of sophomores to be. Looking to have a pretty good number of kids playing, and it’s just real good to be playing football again.”

“It will be our really first varsity year,” said sophomore Jon Garrett Lowe. “We got to play one year in the eighth grade. Hadn’t really out matured though. We were young. Gave it our all though. I’m ready. I think we are going to have a good team. Everybody from that team is back, older, mature, and stronger. Ready to play.”

“I feel very confident about this upcoming season,” said sophomore lineman Jon Mcgrew. “We have a great group of guys. We did okay last year in our junior varsity level, but we think we are ready to come up and compete in the high school level.”