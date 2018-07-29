HSFT18 Stop No. 42 — Calhoun City Wildcats

CALHOUN CITY, Miss. (WCBI) — It’s time for new stars to shine in Calhoun City.

- Advertisement -

The senior class including Jojo Gray, Treshon Cooper, and Keshun Parker leave as one of the best to wear a Wildcats uniform, breaking a 27 year championship drought in 2016.

“I’m so excited about our new people we’re going to have,” head coach Perry Liles said.

“We’re going to have some new stars because we lost a lot of good players last year. We have some guys who are going to do it, I just don’t know who they are. We’re excited about working with new people.”

For the first time since 2013, the Wildcats enter the fall as the hunters, not the hunted in division play.

Winona unseated the Wildcats in region 2-2A a year ago, ending a four year run in which Calhoun City was home of the division champs.

“Every year the past few years, except for maybe one out of the last ten, the person that was representing the North Half was from our region…,” Liles said.

“Every game is fun, competitive, got to fight for every win,” senior offensive tackle and defensive end Jalen Armstrong said.

Playoffs are the norm inside “The Boneyard”.

The Wildcats will go for its twentieth straight postseason appearance in 2018, and when you wear the Orange, Black, and White, championships are the expectation.

“Ever year, we want to win the state championship,” Liles said, “Playing in ‘The Boneyard’, and getting big crowds, making it exciting for our town is so great. We do have high expecations, and our town does too, so we look forward to making it happen again.”

The Wildcats start the season with home field advantage against Coffeeville on August 16th.