HSFT18: Stop No. 52 – Shannon Red Raiders

SHANNON, Miss. (WCBI) — Shannon looks to bring home a division title in 2018.

The Red Raiders finished 7-5 last season coming up one game short from the school’s first divison title since 2008.

- Advertisement -

“Can’t wait for it to get here,” said head coach Darryl Carter. “Like everybody else just football fever man. You are down south, and we just love it, but just ready for it to start.”

Experience is returning with 16 starters this season, and the team is ready to build off from last season’s success.

“We had a few injuries last year,” said senior wide receiver Jerry Marion. “And last year we had guys step in that were young and they are back this year. We look for them to play a big key role on the defensive side as well, and offensive side we mostly are all back. We should make some noise.”

“We had a lot of people banged up last year,” said senior defensive back Erick Rogers. “And we are more experienced with everybody that played. We lost like six seniors last year, so everybody is really back.”

Goals and expectations are high once again in Shannon. The Red Raiders look to make the playoffs for a twenty fourth straight season.

“I want a ring,” Marion said. “My goal is for the underclassman to come back, and when y’all come back next year, we will be talking about a repeat at Shannon High.

“We’ve got high expectations,” Rogers said. “We’ve been together to long to mess up.”

Last season, Shannon fell in the final game of the regular season to Pontotoc 28-22. That game decided the Region 4a division winner. The Red Raiders know how tough it is to compete in this division.

“We know what they like to do now,” Rogers said. “So they got it coming, Pontotoc.”

“It’s tough every year,” Carter said. “It’s been that way since I’ve been here. Last man standing just hope you are healthy, and the guys just play consistent. Our main thing is just staying as one, and what I mean by one just one unit. Don’t let any outside influences get into what we’re doing.

Shannon will open the season August 17th on the road at Corinth.