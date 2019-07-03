HSFT19 Stop #10 — French Camp Panthers

FRENCH CAMP, Miss. (WCBI) – The French Camp Panthers are looking to build off of last year’s success. Coming off a 7-5 record, the Panthers have their work cut out as they try to replace a big senior class.

“We lost over 10 seniors last year and a lot of them were starters,” says senior running back and linebacker Bradley Edwards. “We have to find different people to feed off of. I found Phillip. Me and him feed off each other pretty well. Our personalities line up so you just have to find your underclassmen. You have to be someone they can follow and relate to.”

- Advertisement -

“We’re just trying to grind out, learning the playbook, and encourage the new people like 9th graders to step up,” says senior running back and linebacker Phillip Caradine Jr. “Encourage the older kids that they can step up too.”

The Panthers look to fill a void in the backfield left by quarterback Holman Edwards and running back Zac Gilmer.

“Most of our players last year were skill guys so we’re hoping to refill them,” says senior offensive and defensive lineman Seth Box. “We got some pretty good running back and quarterback duos coming up.”

“Our backfield was all seniors last year. Phillip and I will step in part time at running back position. CJ Johnson is looking like he will step up at the quarterback as the underclassman and lead the team. We’re pretty excited about that,” says Edwards.

“Just trying to get CJ Johnson to step up. Making good throws which he’s been doing. He’s grinding. Everyone is trying to step up. Bradley Edwards and I, as the next two running backs up this year are stepping up in that position. It’s been filled. We’re just trying to do our best. Not trying to be like someone else but be our best selves,” says Caradine.

Those guys will have to step up as French Camp enters a new region loaded with tough teams.

“Week in and week out, it’s going to be a battle,” says head coach Nathan Wright. “When you have that many teams in one region, every Friday night is pretty much a regional game. Then every Friday night matters tremendously and you have to bring your best each week. It doesn’t look like there will be an easy game in there. Everyone will be clawing and scratching. We’ll see if we can claw our way to the playoffs again.”

“It’s always a great battle between us and Nanih Waiya and Noxapater and all those guys. It’s usually a close game until the 4th quarter so it’s all about who comes to play and makes the big plays,” says Box.

“Overall, I’d definitely say we’re excited about the new schedule. It’s just time to mix it up,” says Edwards.