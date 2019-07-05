HSFT19 Stop #12 — East Union Urchins

BLUE SPRINGS, Miss. (WCBI) -The East Union Urchins come into 2019 ready to pick up where they left off last season. The reigning division champs return 8 starters on both sides of the ball giving the Urchins rare experience heading into the fall.

“Experience will be our strength this year,” said head coach Kevin Walton. “We started 7 freshmen on offense last year so their experience should carry over well this coming season. We had a great spring. The first half of the summer has been really good. We’ve had good attendance. Our kids have worked really hard in the weight room. I’ve seen an increase in strength and speed so we’re looking forward to the next half of the summer and preparing for the upcoming season.”

“We’ve definitely worked harder than we did last season,” said sophomore quarterback Ty Walton. “We’re really focusing on our first game. We know we plan on winning a division title again.”

“We’re getting stronger and faster,” said sophomore wide receiver Gage Fellows. “We’re getting better individually which will help on the field.”

“We have to execute our new offense we just installed and try to do our best at that,” said junior wide receiver Colton Plunk.

The new offense will be key in their success as the Urchins look to replace running back Joel Wilkinson.

“It’s hard to replace a kid like Joel. We built our offense around him the past 4 seasons, but he was such a good leader. His legacy he left with these guys with being tough and always there. You could count on him. I think it rubbed off on a lot of the younger guys. He set a good example so I think they’ll carry on what he left for our program,” said Coach Walton.

“Well, all of us have to step up. Anybody can be like that guy like Joel so it’s up to anybody who steps up,” said Plunk.

“We’re trying to fill that void with our passing game. I think our running backs can get the job done,” said Walton.

With the new season comes new competition, but East Union continues to have their eyes set on another region crown.

“One game a time. Our hard work we hope. We lost Baldwyn and Bruce in our division. We have Mantachie and Potts Camp coming in. We just hope that our hard work and effort that these guys give as great kids will carry through the season,” said Coach Walton.

“We just gotta stay tough, fight hard and execute our new offense,” said Fellows.