HSFT19 Stop #17 – Booneville Blue Devils

BOONEVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) —Coming off an 11-1 season, the Booneville Blue Devils look to continue their winning tradition. After losing 7 seniors, the Blue Devils feel strongly about the group they have.

“We’ve been working really hard,” said senior lineman Grant Newby. “Been coming in here everyday. We’ve been pushing each other. I think this year we’ll be a different team than we were last year.”

“This year’s team we’re just a little smaller,” said senior running back William Jackson. “We got big hearts. We’re gonna keep on doing what we have to to win.”

To go along with that heart includes talent.

“Davion Price. #8 from last year,” said head coach Mike Mattox. “We expect him to pickup. We have a sophomore named L.J. Shumpert. We expect a lot out of him. Those are 2 that stood out this spring. Our quarterback John Daniel Deaton. We should have a really strong offensive line this year which I’m really looking forward to. We’ll be really good up front if we stay injury free.”

“Our quarterback is really good. Our offensive line is just as strong as last year if not stronger. I feel like we have a really strong team this year,” said Newby.

The team feels like there’s something different about this year’s team.

“We have a lot of good kids here. Quantity of quality if that makes sense. We have more kids that have bought into our program that are really pushing right now,” said Mattox.

“All the guys know each other real well. It’s like a brotherhood out here. Just keeping each other up,” said Jackson.

Booneville hopes their hardwork and brotherhood helps push them over the top.

“We gotta work a little harder than we did last year. That left a bad taste in our mouth so we have to do like last year and make it all the way,” said Jackson.