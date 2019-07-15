HSFT19 Stop #22 — Aliceville Yellow Jackets

- Advertisement -

ALICEVILLE, Ala. (WCBI) – “We are a work in progress,” said head coach Melvin Pete Jr. “I would put it like that. We have the potential I would say to be a little bit better than we were last year just because our guys have been in this system for about 3 years now. They understand expectations.”

“Everything is all gas, no brakes,” said junior defensive end Kobe Sparks. “We got to work to get bigger, stronger, and faster.”

“Off-season has been going pretty good,” said senior running back Zavien Wilkins. “We’ve been lifting weights, putting in work, running, and getting conditioning.”

“We’ve been trying to get the younger kids to come in. Work so we can rebuild for what we lost,” said Sparks.

“We can’t replace those guys because they came in and made a name for themselves. It’s going to be hard to replace especially our quarterback that we had last year by the name of McGraw,” said Pete.

“I’m just real excited about our 2 young quarterbacks. One is in the 10th grade, and one is in the 9th grade. Being excited about those guys and seeing them come to work. I think it really amps up our whole team because of now all of a sudden you get a Zay Wilkins and the receiving core looking in awe like ‘Oh, he can make this pass’ and that gets everybody back excited,” said Pete.

“Far as trying to get Zavien the ball, we really don’t give him the ball a whole lot, but he produces the yards. Maybe some games we give the ball the 12 times out of the game, but at the same time, I think his reps will go up this year especially at the beginning of the season,” said Pete.

“We are going to put up a fight. Every play. Every drive. Everything is going to be a fight. Nothing is going to be easy,” said Sparks.

“Hopefully, our defense knockout people,” said Pete.

“Oh the defense? We’re going to be right. We’re going to let nothing get across us. I’m going to tell you that right now especially on my side. My side is the best side,” said Sparks.