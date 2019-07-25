HSFT19 Stop #32 — Noxubee County Tigers

- Advertisement -

MACON, Miss. (WCBI) — The Tyrone Shorter era at Noxubee County has come to a close, opening the door for a familiar face to take the reigns.

Former player and assistant coach Teddy Young is now the leader of the Tigers.

“It’s a dream come true,” Young said, “I played here, won my first state championship here. Won the state championship as the offensive coordinator and assistant coach…sometimes I wake up and I still can’t believe myself.”

“He’s been getting on my tail a lot, so that really built my bond with him a lot,” senior wide receiver/free safety Jeffery Malone said.

A new head coach will lead a lot of new faces, as the Tigers will be a young bunch after losing 20 seniors from a season ago.

Change happening everywhere in Macon, and forcing key players in new positions, most notably leading tackler Marlon Windham taking on the role of quarterback.

“At first, when I first started, I was a little nervous,” Windham said, “I didn’t know if I could do it or not. But my team needed a quarterback, so I stepped up.”

“I’ve been coaching them since they were in peewee,” Young said.

“I’m blessed with a great senior class. Don’t have too many…but they’re leaders. The younger kids are looking up to them, and I feel like I can put my prints on the program the way I want it.”

The theme of “new” doesn’t just stop in the locker room.

Noxubee County’s reign of terror over Class 4A has come to an end, with the Tiger’s reclassification to Region 4-3A.

Even with all of the change, there’s only one thing that doesn’t change in Noxubee County, and that’s the pursuit of the gold ball.

“They hungry. They hungry to get to Hattiesburg,” Young said.

“That’s all they talk about, ‘Getting to Hattiesburg, getting to Hattiesburg’ and I think they’ve been working hard. They’ve been working hard, showing up to summer workouts. They know it starts in the weight room.”

“The group of guys I got, they push me hard and I push them hard,” the Austin Peay-commit Malone said.

“We stay on each other tail a lot. We don’t want no less from nobody.”

The new era in Noxubee County begins with a monster rivalry showdown, a home meeting with the Louisville Wildcats in week one.