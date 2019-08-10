HSFT19: Stop #48 — Shannon Red Raiders

SHANNON, Miss. (WCBI) – This year we’re more determined to do something we’ve never done before.”

- Advertisement -

The Shannon Red Raiders enter the season more focused than ever. After an early playoff exit, Shannon returns 11 starters from last year’s talented team. But some young guys will have to step up as the Red Raiders will feature a new quarterback.

“Mainly, not trying to make them carry the load,” said head coach Daryl Carter. “Key Shannon is the leading guy right now. Jamarcus Shiner is right there with him. But we’ll rotate both of those guys. They are very athletic, and we’ll keep it simple for them so they can be successful.”

“So we’re seniors coming up dealing with young guys who are inexperienced. We’re just trying to put them in position and get them better and get them on the field so they can do what we did last year.”

As the offense finds itself, the Red Raiders will hang their hat on a stingy defense that players say can rival last year’s.

“Defense. We’re looking better. We might be better than last year.”

“Defense stout. We’re coming back strong this year. 4A yeah, we’re coming. We’re coming.”

“I think the defense will probably be the best defense in 4A. I don’t think no one will be able to run through it.”

This is a confident bunch that has its eyes set on defending its division crown.

“Do the same thing. Repeat. Win out and beat those teams again.”

“We going to win it again. They going to have to come with it. 4 way. We got this. Oh yeah!”

Shannon kicks off the season August 23rd with a home matchup against Corinth.