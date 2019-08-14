HSFT19 Stop #52 — New Albany Bulldogs

NEW ALBANY, Miss. (WCBI) — Fresh off its first winning season in six years, the New Albany Bulldogs plan on picking up where they left off.

Head coach Cody Stubblefield’s team returns close to seventeen starters from 2018, but will have to replace football’s most important position, the quarterback.

All-state QB and four-year starter Loden Bolen is off to college ball, and senior Charlie Lott steps in to lead one of 4A best passing attacks.

“The good thing about Charlie’s coming back is he sat behind Loden, and we had the same offense, we’re going to continue that this year,” Stubblefield said.

“We don’t feel like he’s going to have to miss anything, or skip anything. We feel like he can pick it up where Loden left it off.”

“He taught me a lot just backing him up,” Lott said. He had a really good season, it was a good learning experience playing behind him.”

Winning is contagious, and with the experience back in New Albany, the players are setting the goals high for the upcoming season.

“We’re shooting for a state championship this year,” junior offensive lineman Adam Conlee said.

“I feel like with the guys we have, and the coaching staff that we have, I really think we could do it this year.”

New Albany will have to get over the first round hump.

Three straight playoff appearances have ended in game one, but the Bulldogs are eager to put an end to another streak.

“We’re tired of having that first round exit in the playoffs,” junior wide receiver Mason Simmons said,

“We’re trying to put New Albany back on the map. We try to go deep into the playoffs, so we can get mentioned around the whole state of Mississippi.”

The Bulldogs begin 2019 on the road against East Union