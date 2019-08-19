HSFT19 Stop #57 — West Point Green Wave

WEST POINT, Miss. (WCBI) — Not one, Not two, but three straight seasons. Three straight state championships.

The dynasty rolls on in West Point, but the celebration doesn’t last long.

“Ya, we win one, we celebrate for twenty four hours, then the next Monday we’re back in the weight room,” senior inside linebacker Tyron Orr said.

“We let them know pretty quick that it’s in the past,” head coach Chris Chambless said.

“Enjoy it, have fun with it, but it’s in the past. People are going to know you from what you’re doing now, not what you’ve done for me earlier. So our guys have done a good job understanding that, and working hard, and wanting to make a name for themselves also.”

The Green Wave will be faced with a lot of turnover, as another big and talented senior class takes their title rings elsewhere.

But the West Point way is reloading, not rebuilding, and Chambless said the change gives new names the chance to step up.

“They want to prove to people that they can play, and that want people to learn their names,” Chambless said, “they want people to know who they are, and they’ll step up for us.”

“It’s just business as usual,” senior athlete Brandon Harris said.

“We had young guys struggling, trying to get to the spot where we at, so we have to tell them to remain humble. Your time will come, everything will fall in place, let the coaches…do what their job do.”

Chambless’ bunch will be tested early, with matchups with defending champions Horn Lake and Louisville, as well as Starkville, Tupelo, and Noxubee in the non-conference schedule.

The Green Wave have never shied-away from competition, and will need the extra experience for a tough division race to the postseason

“We need that game experience before we get into district play. So, that’s why I want to play that extra game, we’re not going to get any better sitting at the house,” Chambless said.

“Our guys need game reps. They know we look at these games like, yeah, we know it’s going to be tough, but we’re going to have to get as good as we can going into district play to have a chance. That’s what our guys are shooting for.”