HSFT20 – Stop #14 Bruce Trojans

BRUCE, Miss. (WCBI) -A new era is underway in Bruce entering the 2020 season led by former Trojan Jamaal Jackson. Jackson has served as the defensive backs coach and co-defensive coordinator at Pontotoc since 2015. Prior to that, spent nine seasons coaching at Coffeyville. Now, Jackson is excited to be the head coach of his Alma matter.

- Advertisement -

“20 years after I graduated to come home, it’s a great feeling man,” Jackson said. “If I could explain it to you, I would, but it’s a feeling that builds up inside of you that you can’t explain. I’m glad to be here. I’m proud to be a Trojan.”

“It means a lot to know that he’s willing to comeback and try to bring the tradition back and a legacy that we’ve been missing here lately,” senior offensive and defensive lineman Wesley Plumlee said.

“He’s one of those coaches that actually believes in us,” senior defensive end and running back Justice Hampton said. “He’s got that pride in him. That Bruce Trojan pride and I really love that about him. Most coaches don’t have that about their own town or team as sad as that is to say. Then again, this is a real coach. He’s the real deal.”

Jackson’s background with Bruce has helped the team buy into the culture the new staff is establishing.

“At first, I didn’t know how they were going to take me,” Jackson said. “They’ve been very accepting and welcoming. They work hard. They’re just hard workers.”

“We used to have people that don’t show up,” Hampton said. “Now, we have everybody coming together. Everyone holding each other accountable so we’re stepping up as a whole team and not just by ourselves individually.”

With hard work and dedication, Jackson and the rest of the Trojans are confident the wins will follow.

“Winning ball games will come,” Jackson said. “It’s just building character with these young men, and I think that’s coming around. The winning part will come. We got good athletes. If they do what they need to do, we’ll make more noise than people expect us to.”

“They’re pushing us to work hard,” Hampton said. “We’re trying to give it everything we got. We’re coming together better as a team. We’re just putting in work. You got to keep grinding even if stuff try to stop it, we’re gonna keep working.”

The Trojans kickoff the season on the road against Nettleton August 21st.