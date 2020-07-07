HSFT20 – Stop #16 Winona Tigers

WINONA, Miss. (WCBI) — “Practice harder and do what we’re supposed to do,” senior wide receiver and defensive back Robert McMath said.

That’s the mentality the Winona Tigers carry into the 2020 campaign. The Tigers are putting in the work now in the weight room to be ready for football on Fridays.

“Our kids do a good job of working during the off season so we know come season time so we know what we’re going to get out of our kids,” head coach Joey Thompkins said.

One known fact is that the Tigers have to move forward without All-Endzone athlete and now Memphis Tiger, An’Darius Coffey, who accounted for nearly 90% of the team’s offense last season.

“We’re not trying to replace An’Darius,” Thompkins said. “I’m not trying to ask Jayykevion, our quarterback this year, to be An’Darius. I’m asking him to be Jayykevion.”

The team is confident that junior quarterback Jayykevion Bradley can step in and play his game.

“He’s very accurate,” senior wide receiver and defensive back Dadarion Small said. “He makes the right reads. He may not be a good runner like An’Darius, but I feel he can fill the quarterback spot well.”

With the infusion of young talent on this team, both coaches and players are excited about the heights this team can reach!

“Most of our skill guys are back,” Thompkins said. “We’re excited. I tell you. Our kids have been working hard. We’re ready to see what’s going to take place.”

“It’s fun! There are so many weapons everywhere,” Small said.

Even though Winona has new weapons and lost key players, the same standards hold true.

“Expectations are always going to be the same at Winona,” Thompkins said. “I promise you.”

“They work in and out everyday,” Small said. “They work hard for us and we’ll work hard for them.”

The Tigers start the season on the road against Eupora August 21st.