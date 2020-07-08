HSFT20 – Stop #17 Water Valley Blue Devils

WATER VALLEY, Miss. (WCBI) — It’s back to the basics for the Blue Devils in Water Valley. Last season’s senior heavy team posted an 8-4 record and another post season appearance. Now, the Blue Devils only return 6 seniors but have high hopes for the young guys.

“The good thing is when you have young guys is they’re athletic,” head coach Brad Embry explained. “They’re hungry. They’re excited. It’s fun.”

“I’m trying to help as best as I can because last year was my first year starting so I know how hard it was for me,” senior linebacker Parker Todd said. “The best I can help the young guys is the best that I can do and help as good as I can.”

Water Valley has its work cut out moving forward. With the core of the 2018 state championship team graduated, this year’s squad looks to step in and make its own name.

“You want to say you just reload, and that’s what we’re planning to do,” Embry said. “The guys look at it as their time to do their part.”

“They do a great job,” Todd said. “We always come in and work hard everyday. We always do things right. That’s one of the main things we focus on doing it right.”

That work ethic will be put to the test as the Blue Devils have to replace dual threat quarterback Jacob Truss. Heading into the season, head coach Brad Embry is confident that a leader will step up among the group.

“They got to be a leader,” Embry said. “You can lead in different ways. Everyone is not a verbal leader. They’ve got to learn that as well. They got to come in and learn the fundamentals. Learn the schemes and learn to lead. That’s a lot on a young man, but I’m confident in the guys we have even though they’re young. They’re athletic.”

“They have the tools to play quarterback,” Embry continued. “It’s part of it. It’s what you want to do. Every year you have to build your team from the ground up, and we’re definitely coming from the ground up this year.”

The team isn’t using that inexperience as an excuse as players continue to put in extra work to be ready for the season.

“You’ll come in at any time day and night, and there’s a group of them running stadiums doing whatever,” Embry said. “So there’s a work ethic and that’s not us. That’s the kids and the foundation that’s been set of work and I’m proud of that.”

“Everyone’s been working hard even when we’re not here,” Todd said. “We comeback almost everyday. Guys are at the field running and working out. We’ve worked hard this year. I think we should be strong.”

The Blue Devils host Ripley for their season opener August 21st.