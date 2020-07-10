HSFT20 – Stop #19 East Union Urchins

EAST UNION, Miss. (WCBI) — The East Union Urchins look to continue their dominance after winning the region last season, but will have to do so with a new head coach following Kevin Walton’s departure. Now enter Todd Lott. Lott was the athletic director at New Albany the last 2 years and an assistant football coach prior to taking this job. Despite the turnover, Lott feels the team is buying into what they’re selling.

“I can’t imagine how hard this is going to be for senior football season,” head coach Todd Lott said. “Your coach leaves and a new head coach comes in, so we’ve built a great relationship, and I’m really proud of them and what they’ve put in.”

One thing that’s been evident since Lott’s arrival is the team’s work ethic.

“Really intelligent group of kids,” Lott said. “We don’t have to spend a lot of time teaching a lot of different stuff. Normally, the first time they get it. I couldn’t be more pleased with them. Blessed to be here with a great group of kids.”

Lott’s coaching style has played a major role in the transition.

“He’s a teacher,” senior athlete Micah Fulgham said. “He’s good at teaching. Saying things so you can grasp the concept. He’s patient.”

Coming off a 9-3 season, Lott and his staff believe a solid foundation is set and are working to build on that!

“I feel like our job now is to take it to that next step and that next step is to keep moving the program up and moving the bar up so to speak,” Lott said. “We’re just going to try to go out each week and compete as hard as we can compete. We’re going to make sure we’re preparing each week for that Friday night and see where it takes us at the end of the season.”

The Urchins have a solid core in place to do so including senior running back Colton Plunk who rushed for over 1,500 yards last season and 20 touchdowns.

“We have good receivers and a really good running back stepping up and quarterback so I feel we have the talent to get some wins,” senior running back Colton Plunk said.

“We got a great group of skill guys that we’ll get the ball in their hands in space,” Lott said. “We have a 225 pound running back that we’ll make sure will touch the ball as well. Offensively, it is what it is. We’re gonna do what we do to make sure we’ll be successful.”

Combine that skill and hard work and the Urchins can have a successful season.

“To this point, they’ve had all those intangible things,” Lott said. “They love each other. They work hard everyday. You can’t ask for more than that as a coach.”

East Union’s first game is a road match up against New Albany August 21st.