HSFT20 – Stop #21 Hatley Tigers

HATLEY, Miss. (WCBI) – New year. New head coach for the Hatley Tigers as they enter the 2020 season. Starting his tenure as head coach is Clint Adair. Being from Hatley, he couldn’t be more excited for this opportunity.

- Advertisement -

“I’m a Hatley guy,” head coach Clint Adair said. “I went to Hatley. My family is from Hatley. I’ve been here. My mom and dad both worked at the school, so it’s in my blood. To be able to do it anywhere is a wonderful thing, but to be able to comeback and do It home, that just makes it even more special.”

The Tigers are a young team that’ll have several first year starters as they lose 18 seniors from last season’s team. However, Adair looks at this as an opportunity to get the young guys to buy into their system.

“That’s one of the things we’re trying to hang our hat on is the younger group that we’re bringing up,” Adair explained. “We can go ahead and get them established in the culture we’re trying to build here. It’ll make them that much better in the future.”

Hatley will be on go-mode as soon as they hit the field. With a young team, Adair and his staff look to put the players in position to make plays and attack!!

“I’m an aggressive guy,” Adair said. “That’s just the way I coach. The schemes I like. I don’t like to be dictated to. I want us to be the ones dictating what’s happening out there. We’re going to be aggressive on offense, aggressive on defense, aggressive on special teams.

“Very intense,” sophomore running back and linebacker Jacob Mobley said. “I like what he’s brought to the table here at Hatley. I think we’re going to be very successful.”

Success doesn’t come overnight. The Tigers understand that and are working day in and day out to improve upon last season’s 4-8 record with the goal of another playoff appearance in mind.

“We just got to work harder and everyone has to be all in,” senior quarterback and defensive back Markhel Hunt said.

“They’re showing up everyday,” Adair said. “The ones that are showing up everyday are putting in work, and you can tell they have that drive to want to be better.”

“With this whole new coaching staff and everything, last year was a little bit different than this year,” Mobley said. “This year is going to be way more successful. I can tell right now. We’re going to be going to the playoffs for sure.”

Hatley hits the road to start the season against Hamilton, August 21st.