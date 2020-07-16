HSFT20 – Stop #25 Gordo Green Wave

GORDO, Al. (WCBI) — Back to business for the Gordo Green Wave as they prepare for the 2020 season. Coming off an undefeated regular season and 3rd round playoff exit, Gordo has its sight set on not only another region championship but a state title.

“I grew up here since I was in preschool and ever since they been winning, winning, winning,” senior defensive end and center Bennett Davis said. “We just try to keep that going and keep the same mentality and tradition going.”

“When you don’t get what you’re trying to do the year before, it just makes you want to work even harder,” senior offensive lineman Hunter Kimbrell said. “I feel like we all have that mindset this year.”

“Do bigger and better things than last year,” senior wide receiver and safety J.T. Billups said. “We put that in the past. We just want to get back on the same track and have another undefeated season.”

“I think we have a big group of motivated guys and we have some new guys coming in, but everyone is on the same page,” junior quarterback Tanner Bailey said. “We have a strong feeling that we can win it this year so I think that’s going to be our main goal.”

The Green Wave bring back a strong core of skill position players on the outside that the team has full faith in.

“It’s great to have skill players back,” senior defensive end Tyrrell Mayberry said. “They’re hard workers and will go do their thing.”

“Getting some of our best guys back,” Kimbrell said. “It makes getting a year or two years of experience under your belt makes it better for us.”

Leading the charge to spread the ball around to those guys is junior quarterback and field general, Tanner Bailey.

“Tanner is a great guy,” Davis said. “He’s great to be around. Definitely going to do big things this year. The offensive line is definitely going to block for him.”

Keeping Bailey upright will be an offensive line that’ll feature four new faces starting, but the team is confident that they have what it takes to dominate up front.

“We always say with whatever we’re doing we’ll have new faces all the time but the standard never changes and it doesn’t change right now,” head coach Ryan Lolley said. “We’re going to be the best that we possibly be and dominate our space every single day.”

“Where we are now, I think they’re in a really good position,” Bailey said. “I got full faith in them, and they have full faith in me. I think they have full faith in me. Everyone has faith in each other. It’s just a brotherhood. It really is so I’m really excited to see what we do this year.”

The Green Wave believe the chemistry they’ve developed on and off the field is going to be key in their success.

“The chemistry in the locker room is great,” Kimbrell said. “We love on each other, but when we come out here, we know it’s business. It’s a great group. I’m glad to be a part of it.”

“Off the field, on the field, we all hangout,” Mayberry said. “Everyday. We all grew up together.”

“Every time we call each other at night, we just tell us what we got,” senior linebacker Savieon Garess said. “We look at film. We watch film every night so that’s why we just keep on doing what we got to do.”

All of Gordo’s hard work will be on full display with a home opener against Oakman, August 21st.