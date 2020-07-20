HSFT20 Stop #29 — Choctaw County Chargers

ACKERMAN, Miss. (WCBI) — “It took us a couple games to kind of get in the right rhythm,” Choctaw County head coach Jeff Roberts said. “We ended up winning ten in a row to finish off the season and it was about everyone learning about each other coaches, kids, etc. and getting everyone in the right direction.”

The Choctaw County Chargers can feel accomplished with the direction the team is headed in. In head coach Jeff Roberts first season, the Chargers finished the regular season, 8-3 and made it all the way to the Division Championships.

The 10-game win streak came after Choctaw County started the season off 1-3.

“More proud of the kids than anything. You can start 1-3 and have two tough losses back-to-back and you could easily put your head down, but instead we went back to work that next Monday,” Roberts said.

That’s the positive momentum that the Chargers want to build on for the 2020 season. Although, Choctaw County loses all-area running back Dicenzo Miller, the Chargers maintain some critical players known to put up numbers in bunches.

“Obviously, Tylan Carter, quarterback. He’s been the starting quarterback for..this will be his third year at starting quarterback. Quez Mcneal, he’s going to be our go-to receiver and somebody will step-up in another spot.,” Roberts said.

“All I know is you’ve got to do full speed everytime, every play as hard as you can,” senior quarterback Tylan Carter said. I’ve learned that across the years and I think it will help with my senior year.”

Choctaw County lost a good amount of talent in both the offensive and defensive line, however, the Chargers aren’t concerned with filling those holes.

“We’ve lost a good amount on the defense and the offensive line but somebody is going to step up into those roles and you’re always going to do that. Somebody is going to develop into that role because there’s a want and willpower to get that job,” Roberts said.

“We want everybody to pitch in,” senior WR Ques Mcneal said. “We don’t want nobody to just do a big role we want everybody to work together and make sure the chemistry isn’t so one person is left out of the picture. Everybody is working together making plays at the same time.”

Choctaw County starts the season off against Calhoun City on September 4th.

“We want that gold ball, baby. That gold ball,” Carter said.