HSFT20 – Stop #33 Calhoun Academy Cougars

CALHOUN CITY, Miss. (WCBI) — Around this time a year ago, Calhoun Academy wasn’t sure if they would have enough players to field a team. Fast forward to now, not only do they have enough players, they feel they have the talent to make a run for the chip coming off a playoff appearance, but how far they go depends on one thing.

- Advertisement -

“Staying healthy,” head coach Gerry Winters said. “We started the season off 6-0. Then, injuries and stuff, the next thing we knew we were 6-4. Made the playoff, but didn’t have enough kids left healthy to play the game.”

“I think if we can avoid injuries this year we can do something good,” senior wide receiver and defensive back Coben Parker said.

“Last year, we started off good and made it to the playoffs and injuries killed us,” junior quarterback and defensive back Austin Stroup said. “I just hope we can get to the playoffs healthy and make a run.”

The Cougars bring back an experienced team that knows the scheme allowing coaches to focus their efforts elsewhere.

“You don’t have to do as many repetitions as you normally would because they already know the philosophy of the game we’re trying to play,” Winters explained. “That makes it a lot easier.”

“Most of our team is returning from last year,” Parker said. “We have a couple new kids and only lost a couple. I think we already have that chemistry already built up so it won’t be hard to pick up where we left off last year.”

Winters feels the Cougars competitive tradition plays a huge rule in how the team operates.

“Going to the playoffs every year helps a lot too,” Winters said. “It keeps the enthusiasm up. We’re shooting to win the thing this year.”

“We work hard every time we go out,” Stroup said. “Really good coaches. Nice place really.”

“We’ve all been here since seventh grade playing for him,” Parker said. “We’re all a really close group of seniors. We know how to play with each other.”

Calhoun Academy looks to put it altogether on the gridiron starting August 21st as they travel to play Lee in Arkansas.