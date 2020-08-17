HSFT20 Stop #56 — Saltillo Tigers

- Advertisement -

SALTILLO, Miss. (WCBI) — Age is but a number, except when you’re playing physical 5A ball like the Saltillo Tigers.

Having a younger team has plagued the Tigers over the last few seasons. Head coach Ryan Summers says over time, his team will be ready to compete.

“We just needed some time to grow up, mature, get in the weight room and get to work,” Summers said. “We’ve done that. We’re hoping that another year of working in the weight room and learning our offense and defense will help us in the fall.”

“The culture has changed around here,” senior WR Braham Rinehart said. “Everything about it. We uplift each other. We’re not negative. The training has been different. It’s been more intense.”

“I’m trying to work on my leadership,” junior RB, LB Jaden Warren said. “Trying hard. I’ve been watching more film. Always getting bigger and stronger. I work on that every year, but just trying to become a bigger part of the team.”

Saltillo will have to replace a few players on the offensive line and find a new receiver. However, the Tigers bring back nearly the team’s entire defense.

The Tigers want to improve the team’s overall game going into the new season.

“With everybody coming back they understand it better. Maybe a few wrinkles here and there but the main concepts are going to be the same,” Summers said.

“We’re not the Saltillo we used to be. We’re different with a winner’s mindset. Just focusing on winning don’t focus on the negative,” Rinehart said.

“Just trying to keep others up whenever we’re doing bad or even when we’re doing good trying to keep everybody humble and stay on a level playing field. Just go out there and motivate my team to win,” junior QB Jake Prather said.

Saltillo is excited for the Tigers season to get underway against Itawamba AHS on September 4th.

“Really just ready to be out there with all my friends and with my family watching me. Just go out there and ball,” Prather said.

“We’re just looking forward to playing. We lost out on spring. We lost out on the 7-on-7 during the summer. The kids are ready to play, the coaches are ready to play, the fans are ready for us to play. We’re hoping we get to play,” Summers said.