HSFT20 – Stop #9 Vardaman Rams

VARDAMAN, Miss. (WCBI) – The Vardaman Rams enter the 2020 campaign with several goals but one in particular stands out.

“To be the most improved team in the state,” head coach Brennan Pugh said.

In year one under Pugh, the Rams were unable to secure a win. Now heading into year two, the team believes their hard work will pay off.

“We’re just trying to get them all to show up and work hard, listen, and compete everyday,” Pugh said. “That’s what we’ve been saying from the get go. Put in the work, give it your best everyday, and let the results take care of themselves.”

“The people that have been here the days we can make it,” senior wide receiver and defensive back Grant Fugett said. “I think everyone that’s been here has been putting in the work they need to be putting in.”

“We’ve all been trying to do our part for the team,” senior offensive and defensive lineman B.J. Wilson said. “All of us have been showing up and working hard. Having fun with it. I think we’re doing a lot better than we were last year.”

The Rams bring back their starting quarterback and senior leader Britton Bailey who looks to take his play up a notch. With Bailey returning, Vardaman feels confident about where the offense stands.

“Definitely has gotten a lot better at getting in the groove of things and seeing how it works,” Fugett said. “He’s really good. It brings us more together when the quarterback is on the same page as everyone else is.”

“I think he’s one of the best ones,” Wilson said. “He works with the whole line. Works good with the receivers so he’s definitely strong.”

Strength and grit can’t only be said about Britton, but for the whole team too. Coaches and players emphasize that this group is giving its all to make this season a good season.

“This community really values work and hard work,” Pugh said. “We got some guys that are really dedicated. One guy that comes to mind. He didn’t have a ride one morning. He woke up at four o’clock and walked two and a half miles to get to workouts at six o’clock in the morning. Guys like that really make it worth your while to come here and show up. You know you got some kids that are putting that much effort in. It really makes you as a coach want to put that much for them.”

“I love this team,” Wilson exclaimed. “I wake up every morning ready to practice with them. It makes my day.”

Vardaman starts the season with a road match up against Myrtle, August 21st.