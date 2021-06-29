HSFT21 Stop #2 – West Lowndes Panthers

WEST LOWNDES, Miss. (WCBI) – “Way more time in the weight room,” said senior athlete Cameron Blair.

“Spending two, three hours in the weight room. Last year, we barely had time. We’re bigger. Faster. Stronger this year.”

The West Lowndes Panthers are on the prowl as we near the start of the 2021 football season.

“They’ve been pushing us hard,” senior athlete Marquez Shelton said. “We push them hard. They push us.”

The Panthers finished 2020 with a 6-6 record. Even though they didn’t have an ideal year, this team is confident for the 2021 campaign.

“Soon as the ball snap! Friday night lights come on it’s game time,” senior lineman Roiquavious Williams.

“If we call can play as a team, we should see it,” senior athlete Jaquavious Tate said.

“This year team is young but very talented,” head coach Anthony King said. “We just have to get them to buy into what we’re trying to do. Once they buy in, everyone should lookout.”

Despite graduating seven seniors, the size and strength of some of the younger players might play a key in the Panthers’ success.

A key contributor in making sure the young players are ready is “Cheeseburger” Williams.

“Ain’t nobody coming through me,” Williams said. “If you think you’re coming through me, nope.”

“Big Cheeseburger is going to lead us on the offensive line,” King said.

“We got one of the biggest lines in 1A,” Tate said. “For our skill, we got speed. West Lowndes is built off mainly speed. Sometimes, it can be different. Never know what we got.”

We do know that the Panthers return legendary coach M. C. “Toothpick” Miller at defensive coordinator.

“He knows where everything should be at,” Blair explained. “How the game should go. He knows all the plays to call on a good offense.”

“I love Coach Miller,” Williams said. “He pushes us hard. He makes sure we have our head on straight. Makes sure we do what we’re supposed to to get to the championship.”

“Having a guy like him come in I hope gets the young guys excited,” King explained. “Get the community excited where they all can buy in, come together, and start winning some championships.”

West Lowndes sets its sight on the division. The Panthers now play in Region 3-1A featuring a few familiar faces. But they think they are up to the challenge.

“I like our chances in the district,” King said. “We know French Camp are always tough. Noxapater is always tough. It’s wide open for everybody this year.”

“We’re gonna be good,” Blair said. “Do you think they’ll be ready for us though? I think we’re ready for them. We’re right.”