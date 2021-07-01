HSFT21 – Stop #4 Nanih Waiya Warriors

NANIH WAIYA, Miss. (WCBI) – “You never want to go out like that. It was a painful loss-one of the worst ones we had as far as how it made us feel. Our guys are hungry and ready to get back out and play,” head coach James Courtney said.

No longer the hunted. The Nanih Waiya Warriors are on the chase after having its undefeated season end last year to Biggersville 26-0 in the 1A north half finals. A feeling that the team has not forgotten!

- Advertisement -

“It really upset us,” junior linebacker and fullback Mason Jones said. “Put some fire under our butts. We want to do better this year. We want to do better this year.”

If the Warriors plan to redeem themselves, they’ll have to do so in Class 2A. Nanih Waiya jumps from 1A Region 2 to now playing in 2A Region 5 featuring Kemper County, Lake, Newton, and Philadelphia, but the team feels it is up for the challenge.

“We know that whoever we play is going to present us a challenge,” James Courtney said. “We’ve been playing really good people here for a long time too. 2A, 3A, 4A schools. It’ll be different playing to a 2A schedule week in and week out. Give it our best every day.”

“People talking down on us,” sophomore running back and linebacker Kendon Sanders said. “We’re actually going to do pretty good. Surprise a lot of people.”

Step number one to surprise the doubters. Do the same thing that’s worked over the years. Apply the Warrior standard.

“You go hard always no matter how hard it is,” Jones said. “Just always go hard.”

The Warriors will have to go hard to replace the team’s top 2 leading rushers: running backs Austin Sanders and TyQuan McCully. The dynamic duo combined for 2,760 rushing yards last season.

“We’re going to have a really good backfield,” James Courtney said. “They are young. They are kids who haven’t played a lot on the offensive side of the ball, but they played a lot for us on defense. We’re excited about guys like Kendon Sanders and Mason Jones. We talk every year about next back up for Nanih Waiya. Those two guys will have a really good year for us.”

Another player, the coaches anticipate having a big season is junior starting quarterback Tanner Courtney. In his sophomore campaign, Courtney accounted for ten total touchdowns. With another year under his belt, the team expects him to take his play up a notch.

“We will rely on him to get us in the right place on the field,” James Courtney said. “We’ll put a lot on his plate. It’s time for him to step up and lead us. We’re excited about having him back.”

The push for a state title run begins with the Cross Creek Rivalry. The Warriors hit the road to play Noxapater on August 26th.