HSFT21 Stop #41 – Victory Christian Eagles

I kept stats last year, but I’ll rather call plays than keep stats,” Victory Christian head coach Chris Hamm said.

- Advertisement -

Chris Hamm is back on the sidelines. This time around, calling the shots. Last season, Hamm stepped down from his head coaching duties to focus more on an administrative role. Now, he’s excited to be back coaching.

“I’m enjoying it. But, of course, that’s one of the things I sort of had to give up last year in order to keep school open, it felt like,” Hamm said.

Hamm has been coaching the Eagles football program since its inception in 1995. The only two seasons he didn’t were 2020 and 2001. So it wasn’t easy for Hamm to let Kevin Harrell take over last season. However, Hamm credits the coaches for the job they did during trying times.

“I really appreciate the way the staff took over last year,” Hamm said. “It was last minute really. They did an excellent job with the guys under difficult circumstances.”

It’s a new season for the Eagles, which means new expectations, but one thing that remains constant is the hard work that’s required to win. The coaches continue to preach doing “the little things” for Victory Christian to be successful.

“The work they need to put in,” Hamm explained. “We all need to prepare ourselves and get ready to execute whatever it is that the game plan will call for. If you prepare to do your job, then you let the outcome take care of itself.”

“If we can keep working as hard as we have been working and keep taking it seriously, then we can go all the way this year,” senior lineman Matthew Moore said. “No doubt.”

It will take everyone on the team to make that happen, and I mean that literally. For eight-man football, Victory Christian has 12 players on its roster, so everyone playing has a pivotal role. Led by four seniors, the Eagles look to rally the troops and find strength in their numbers.

“It keeps everybody engaged,” Hamm said. “They know they will see the field. It’s just all their is to it. Hopefully, we’ll pull together as a team and have that unity regardless of the numbers.”

“It forms a stronger brotherhood you know,” Moore explained. “It really teaches you toughness. Mentally and physically.”

That toughness will be put to the test on August 27th when Victory Christian hosts Unity Christian.