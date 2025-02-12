Huber Engineered Woods recognized for “Deal of the Year” in Noxubee Co.

NOXUBEE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A company is receiving recognition for its investment in Noxubee County.

The Mississippi Economic Development Council named Huber Engineered Woods its 2024 “Deal of the Year” in the small population category.

Huber is investing $418 million and creating nearly 160 jobs.

The new manufacturing facility will be located on a 551-acre site in Shuqualak.

Huber makes specialty-engineered wood panels that are made of oriented strand board.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and X.