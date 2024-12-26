Huddle House workers explain their Christmas tradition

AMORY, Miss. (WCBI) -Dozens of people flooded the Amory Huddle House Christmas morning.

“It is our busiest day of the year,” said Joyce Miller, General Manager at Huddle House in Amory. “It means a lot to me because I have been here going on 13 years now, I have seen a lot of people come and go, and we have a lot of regulars to come in every year for Christmas.”

For Barry Wright, eating Huddle House early Christmas morning is a tradition.

“One reason is because I do not have any family left that lives here, and I am by myself,” said Wright. “I also live right down the road, so it is easy for me to come eat here.”

For others, it was a first-time thing.

“Me and my brother usually go to Hardees.” said Odis Jones, ate at Huddle House for Christmas. “But they are closed, so I said “well I guess I will just go to Huddle House and eat by myself today”.”

“The food is good, and this is our first year eating on Christmas,” said Bracie Juranek ate at Huddle House for Christmas. “And I guess we are going to eat it all the other Christmas mornings too and just make it a tradition.”

“The food is amazing,” said Guy Johnson, ate at Huddle House for Christmas. “And everyone is so welcoming and good at taking care of whatever you need.”

Huddle House General Manager, Joyce Miller said there are two dishes that people look most forward to on Christmas morning.

“Our most selling dish I would say is the MVP,” said Miller. “And the stuff hash browns.”

The MVP is a hearty holiday breakfast with two eggs, the choice of bacon or sausage, waffle or a pancake, hashbrowns, and grits and toast, or biscuits and gravy.

With dozens of families sitting, eating, and socializing, Huddle House server Telakisa Hughes said it is a great to see so many people choosing to eat at the restaurant she serves at.

“It means a whole lot because they can go anywhere but they choose to come here,” said Hughes. “And that is why we try to provide good service, good food, and just be welcoming.”

What do you think makes people want to keep coming here every year for Christmas?

“To see our beautiful faces, to get our beautiful service, and to enjoy the food,” said Hughes.

Hughes said more than 500 people eat at Huddle House every Christmas morning.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and X