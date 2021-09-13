Huffman named new Superintendent of the South Mississippi Correctional Institution

SMCI is the state's second-largest prison.

CHICKASAW COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – The new warden of the state’s second-largest prison is a familiar face in North Mississippi.

Brand Huffman has been named as the new Superintendent of the South Mississippi Correctional Institution in Leakesville.

Huffman is replacing Andrew Mills, who retired in July.

Huffman has spent the last 14 years as the warden at the Chickasaw County Detention Center and the Chickasaw County Regional Correctional Facility.

Huffman started his career as a jailer and a dispatcher, he later became a deputy and an investigator, before moving back over to the jail as an administrator and later warden.