Huge announcement expected from Blue Springs Toyota plant

UNION COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Toyota will break ground on an interactive visitor and training center this afternoon.

There will also be an investment announcement highlighting the companies commitment to manufacturing in Mississippi.

Governor Phil Bryant is also expected at the Blue Springs plant today.

