Human Remains Discovered in Oktibbeha County; Investigation Ongoing

Human Remains Discovered in Oktibbeha County; Investigation Ongoing

OKTIBBEHA COUNTY, Miss. – The Oktibbeha County Sheriff’s Department says human remains were discovered Wednesday in a wooded area off Stuart Road.

Investigators from multiple agencies responded to the scene, including Starkville Police, Mississippi Bureau of Investigation crime scene units, the Starkville Fire Department, Oktibbeha County EMA, Coroner Michael Hunt, and Mississippi State University’s forensic team.

The remains have been recovered and will be sent to the State Medical Examiner’s Office for identification.

Authorities say there is no threat to the public, and the investigation remains active.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Oktibbeha County Sheriff’s Department.