Human remains discovered in wooded area in Oktibbeha Co.

OKTIBBEHA COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – The Oktibbeha County Sheriff’s Department and Starkville Police discovered human remains in a wooded area off Stuart Road.

Investigators worked with MBI crime scene units, the Starkville Fire Department, EMA, Coroner Michael Hunt, and Mississippi State’s forensic team during the search and recovery.

The remains will be sent to the State Medical Examiner’s Office for identification.

Authorities say there is no danger to the public. The investigation is ongoing.

