Human remains found in house fire, two men arrested

TISHOMINGO COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Two people have been arrested for murder and arson after a house fire on Monday in Tishomingo County.

Officers responded to Hill Road where they found the home engulfed in flames.

Firefighters found human remains inside while they were putting out the fire.

Investigators believe this was a murder.

The Tishomingo Sheriff’s Department questioned two suspects who were seen at the home earlier in the day. That led to their arrests.

Randy Barrett Kelly of Tishomingo was charged with First Degree Murder, Arson, and Tampering with Physical Evidence.

His bond is $825,000.

James Matthew Richardson of Blue Springs was charged with First Degree Murder.

His bond is $750,000.

The name of the victim in this crime has not been released.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and Twitter