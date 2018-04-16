Human skull found in Saltillo sent to state crime lab for identification

SALTILLO, Miss. (WCBI) – A human skull found this weekend behind a Saltillo shopping center has been sent to the state crime lab in Pearl.

That partial skull was found behind a shopping center off of Highway 145 in Saltillo Saturday afternoon.

The skull was discovered by an employee at a store as he went outside to check on a dog that has stayed near the shopping center for nearly ten years.

That skull was found partially hidden under a storage building. Authorities searched the entire site but found no other signs of human remains.

Authorities say they are hopeful the crime lab can make a positive ID with the skull. However, the jaw, nasal cavity and teeth are missing.