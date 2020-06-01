More humid, watching the Gulf

SUMMARY: High heat and humidity are going to be ongoing themes for a while now. A few spotty showers/storms can’t be ruled out Tuesday but there will be higher odds of rain and storms Wednesday through Friday. A wild card to watch is a tropical system organizing in the Southern Gulf of Mexico. This feature could approach the Northern Gulf Coast by the weekend or early next week.

MONDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy, quiet, and warmer. Lows in the mid 60s with light wind.

TUESDAY: Muggy and warm with highs in the upper 80s to around 90. Heat indices could be in the low to perhaps mid 90s at times. There is a 20% chance of a few pop-up showers or t-showers during the day but most spots will remain dry.

TUESDAY NIGHT: Mild and muggy. Lows in the upper 60s.

WEDNESDAY-FRIDAY: Staying sticky with highs in the upper 80s to around 90. Lows in the upper 60s. A 30-50% chance of scattered rain and storms, primarily during the peak heating hours.

WEEKEND: While a few spotty storms are possible many locations will simply be warm and humid. Highs look to creep back into the low 90s. We’ll continue to monitor whatever could exist by that time in the Gulf of Mexico.

