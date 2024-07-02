Humidity returns

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – The heat and the humidity make a return to the NE corner of Mississippi. Heat warnings and advisories are back too. Rain chance is likely to move back in tomorrow late afternoon.

TUESDAY NIGHT: Moisture and humidity are making a return overnight. This will keep overnight low temperatures a little bit warmer, in the middle 70s.

WEDNESDAY: The return of heat and humidity! We are expecting highs to be back in the mid 90s. Due to the return of the humidity, heat indices will be near or above 105°. Heat advisories and heat warnings are in place from 10A-8PM. A few isolated showers are possible throughout the late afternoon and into the early evening. Low temperatures will drop only into the upper 70s.

THU-SUN: Sounds about right for July! Isolated to scattered showers and a few storms are possible each afternoon from 1-7p. High temperatures will be maintaining in the 90s. Heat index values will be near 105° each day, which is relatively common for this time of year. Warm overnight lows stick around, in the low to middle 70s.