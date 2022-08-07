Hundreds attend 24th-annual Artesia day festival

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI)- Hundreds of people across North Mississippi are heading to Artesia to celebrate the 24th annual Artesia Day.

The traditional festival features a wide-variety of activities for families and community members.

BBQ is on the grill and music fills the air at the 24th annual Artesia Day.

The 3-day long festival is lined up with performers, vendors, food trucks, and more for attendees.

Some people are traveling a few miles down the road to enjoy the celebration, but Marvara Green is traveling nearly 500 miles from Georgia to go Artesia Day.

Green reminisces about the first time her family came Artesia Day several years ago.

“My husband is originally from Artesia and we heard about it and he wanted to come home for it and we came the first time and we were sold,” said Green.

Green said although she’s a Georgia resident, folks in Lowndes County make her feel like she has a home away from home.

“I’ve been coming so long that I know a lot of people and its always good to see them and find out what’s going on. I see if there’s anything I can do anything to assist,” said Green.

When people come out for Artesia Day, its not just for the food or the concert but they all come together because they feel like a family.

And folks continue to drive from different parts of the South.

Louisville resident Cecil Johnson said he appreciates the support from the festival goers over the years.

He believes it’s up to the community to keep events like these going.

“It’s all family and much respect. They’re great supporters down here, and I love these guys. I’m ready to sign me a 10 year contract right here today. Ms. Teresa if you see me, I need a contract. I’ll be here the next 10 years,” said Johnson.

Artesia Day events wrapped up with a baseball game.