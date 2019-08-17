Hundreds of bikers participate in Sturgis 20th All-Bike Motorcycle Rally

Every year, "The Rally" has a bike games, rides, and shows throughout the weekend. From big wheels to small wheels there were hundreds of bikers showing off their hot rides...

OKTIBBEHA COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI)-You’ve probably seen a good number of motorcycles riding up and down the streets this weekend.

That’s because Sturgis is celebrating the 20th-All Bike Motorcycle Rally.

There’s one tradition in Sturgis that is known to burn some rubber.

Over the years, the Sturgis All-Bike Motorcycle Rally has brought in hundreds of motorcyclist from across the country.

“Riding a motorcycle is really a big deal, especially, it means a lot to me I kind of grew up riding motorcycles. I’ve loved it, I’ve had a love for motorcycles all my life. To see all the bikes come in and meet all the different people,” said President of the Rally Board Donnie Hanson.

Hanson says it’s more than a ride, it’s a way of life.

“It’s kind of like a family affair out here. Most everybody here knows everybody they’ve been from year to year,” said Hanson.

The rally isn’t just for locals, bikers like Matt Cochran has traveled over five hours from Nashville for this event.

“It’s a good stress relief, and you can get outside and enjoy the outside whether you’re with somebody else or by yourself,” said Cochran.

“It’s a good feeling a lot of different bikes, a lot of different builds. I like to listen to the music. It’s like I’m just out here, I’m just free, just free,” said attendee Stephanie Wade.

And almost everyone would agree, it’s not about who has the most impressive ride, it’s all about sharing a love of riding motorcycles.

“Just the comradery just to have people come together to have one main interest,” said attendee Michael Bingham.

“You have so many people from so many different walks of life, and they’re just all really nice people,” said Hanson.

Hanson says the board looks forward to hosting the rally again next year.