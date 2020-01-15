Hundreds Come Out For The Premiere Of An Animated Film Put On By CMSD Students

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI)- Hollywood comes to Columbus.

The red carpet was laid out for dozens of young movie stars in the Columbus Municipal School District for the premier of their animated film, the Wonder Grove Wizard of Oz.

“We’re having a lot of fun with it,” said Richard Smith, 4th grade student at Stokes Beard Elementary School. “We’re just talking and messing around and playing, and having fun.”

“I’m having a good time getting to see other people that helped excel in the movie that we made,” said Antais Degraffenreid, 7th grader at Columbus Middle School.

After finishing up with photos and interviews on the red carpet, the talented students then got into a limousine and rode over to the Malco Theater for their big debut.

The students put in a lot of hard work and served in a variety of roles to help bring this film to life.

“I played scarecrow and we also helped editing the movements,” said Malik Baldwin, 4th grader at Stokes Beard Elementary School.

“I was the producer and my favorite part was telling everybody what to do and I made the decisions,” said Larencia Ham, 4th grade student at Joe Cook Elementary School.

“I did some of the background and I also did the voice acting for one scene,” said Kaley Cox, 7th grade student at Columbus Middle School.

“My favorite part about playing the scarecrow is that, I have a big brain but he didn’t have a brain, but he did have a big heart and I like that part, and he was really really nice,” said Baldwin.

“Watching the kids complete this project and be involved in it, it’s just been a great experience,” said Dr. Cherie Labat, Superintendent of the Columbus Municipal School District.

Dr. Labat also lent her voice talents to the project.

Wonder Media partnered with the school district to create “Story Maker,” a state of the art animation program.

The superintendent said the project helped students strengthen several skills such as their writing and computer skills.

After the debut, some students said they can see themselves continuing to make animated films in the future.

“It was absolutely wonderful,” Dr. Labat expressed. “I saw their leadership skills and I really saw that if you have high expectations and you put a goal in front of them, they can accomplish anything.”

“I would like to excel in it and can see it as something I would like to do in the future if I don’t get the career I want,” said Degraffenreid.

A total of 300 tickets were sold for the opening night and both shows were sold out.

There will be two more showings next Wednesday at the Malco theater at 5 and 7 P.M.

The district is also considering offering the show for third week.