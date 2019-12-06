Hundreds come out for Vernon, AL Christmas parade

VERNON, Ala. (WCBI) – The Christmas spirit is being felt all throughout Vernon, Alabama.

Thursday night, hundreds made their way out for this year’s Christmas parade.

Colorful floats filled the streets and the marching band filled the air with all of the holiday tunes.

Before the parade kicked off, there was a tree lighting for all of the trees on the courthouse lawn.

Each tree tells a story or brings awareness to a cause that’s important to the people or business that decorated them.

Of course, everything was capped off with a grand appearance from Old Saint Nick.