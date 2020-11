More than 100 vehicles traveled from Guntown to Fairpark in Tupelo in a parade for President Trump.

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI)- Hundreds of people are showing their support of President Donald Trump as legal challenges continue in the wake of the election.

The parade ended at Fairpark where organizers spoke to the crowds.

Attorneys for the president will file lawsuits in Pennsylvania, Michigan, and Georgia this week.

The electoral college meets next month.