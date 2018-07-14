Hundreds Gather To Be A Part Of The 28th Annual Bruce Sawmill Festival

BRUCE, Miss. (WCBI)- It was a fun and exciting atmosphere in Bruce this weekend

Hundreds of people poured into Bruce’s Town Square to be a part of the annual Sawmill Festival.

- Advertisement -

Those who came out got a chance to enjoy live music, good tasting food, and fellowship.

Organizers said the festival shows just how much family and community means to the small Calhoun County town.

“We’re a small town and we have a small town feel,” said Teresa Knicks, who’s with the Bruce Chamber of Commerce. “We said the Pledge of Allegiance and everyone stopped and placed their hands over their hearts. We are a true american town and we want to show and share our hospitality and our heritage with those who come out and join us for Sawmill Festival.”

This year marks the 28th year the festival has taken place.