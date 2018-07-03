Hundreds Gather To Watch Fireworks Light Up The Sky In Smithville

SMITHVILLE, Miss. (WCBI)- The city of Smithville started it’s Fourth July celebration a day early.

Hundreds poured into Memorial Park for this year’s celebration.

As the sky lit up, so did the smiles on everyone’s faces.

This marks the second year Smithville has held the Fireworks Show.

Before the fireworks, everyone who came out got a chance to enjoy some live music, good tasting food, and a fun time.

This years event was hosted by the town of Smithville and Masonic Lodge number 548.