Hundreds headed to Choctaw Lake for Kids Fishing Rodeo

ACKERMAN, Miss (WCBI) – Hundreds of families kicked off their weekend by pulling out their fishing poles and heading to Choctaw Lake.

This was all in Part of the Kids Fishing Rodeo just outside of Ackerman.

Young and old gathered along the banks of Choctaw Lake to cast a line in hopes of catching a big one.

Both of the Haskin boys caught fish that were almost as big as they are.

Mason Haskins’ fish weighed in at more than 7 pounds.

“I was standing there and my cork went under and I was reeling in and he got to the bank and here he is, ” said Mason Haskins.

Little brother Jaxon Haskins made sure to show off some of his biggest catches of the day.

The Free event had door prizes, games, and food.

Chamber Director Amanda McBride said the family day was a bigger hit than they imagined

” We have about 300 kids with their parents coming in fishing for stocked catfish and just enjoying a good ole day at Choctaw Lake,” said Mcbride.

State Fishing Rodeo Coordinator for the Mississippi Wildlife Fisheries and Parks, Sherry Hazelwood has seen this program grow over the years.

she says for some, this is their first time fishing and it’s important to show kids they can have fun outdoors.

” If you’ll look around I don’t see one phone. I don’t see one Ipad out there. It is families and if you’ll look it families out here. A single mother might not go buy a gun and take her kids in the woods but she will go to a sporting goods store and buy a rod and reel and bring a child out here. Bonding time,” said Hazelwood.

Hazelwood says this is the perfect opportunity for families to slow down

and even learn a thing or two.

” If you see a parent with their cap turned back, you’ll see the child that way. They are watching us and what we do out here today is promote safety, promote fun, promote education. I just think this is the world’s biggest classroom,” said Hazelwood.

The Hayes brothers were already on their 4th catch of the morning.

Tristan Hayes says he goes fishing any chance he can get because it’s his favorite pastime.

” I just like that it’s quiet and it calms your mind and relaxes you,” said Hayes.

7- year- old Aaliyah Quinn was there to show even girls joined in on the fun.

She won a prize for one of her fish but says that wasn’t even the best part.

” It’s fun to spend time with your family because you’ll have fun together,” said Quinn.

