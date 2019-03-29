Hundreds of athletes compete in Area 11 Special Olympics

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – More than 700 athletes learned they can compete in a variety of sports, despite physical and intellectual disabilities.

The Area 11 Special Olympics Track and Field competition was held at Tupelo High School.

Athletes of all ages competed in relay races, soccer drills, long jump, wheelchair races and other events.

It was an opportunity for athletes to show their skills, and their ability to overcome a wide range of challenges and obstacles.

“I love it because it can give me a reason to be feeling good about myself,” said Ripley High School student Shannon Laborn.

“I like being out here with my friends and having fun and competing against other competitors,” said a student at Ripley High School Dalton Kirk.

Winners in the area 11 meet advance to the State games later this spring.